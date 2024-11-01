Hugh Jackman walks through London’s Hyde Park to make Greatest Showman announcement

Hugh Jackman walked through London’s Hyde Park to make a Greatest Showman announcement.

The actor announced he will perform musical numbers in a headline performance at BST Hyde Park festival on 6 July, 2025.

In a video posted on Instagram on Friday (1 November), the Wolverine star walked through the park and said: “I love Hyde Park in London. It’s just one of the great parks in the world. I love walking through here.”

“There’s only one thing I prefer than walking in Hyde Park in London and that’s performing in Hyde Park in London.”

General sale for tickets begins at 10am on Wednesday (6 November).