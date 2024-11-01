How Bjork’s Swan dress transcended public ridicule to icon status

When Bjork wore her swan dress to the 2001 Oscars, the Icelandic pop star was widely mocked for the look. But fast forward 23 years and its one that’s kept its place in pop culture.

People mocked and parodied her on everything from The Ellen Show, White Chicks, My Big Fat Independent Movie, The Fairly OddParents, Kim Possible to Hannah Montana, to name a few.

The thing is, eventually the public had to accept that when you copy something enough it goes from mockery into adoration.

