First look at iconic Covent Garden Christmas tree as 2024 Norwegian Spruce chosen
A 55ft-tall Norwegian Spruce has been handpicked and freshly harvested to make its way to Covent Garden ahead of this year’s festive season.
London's shopping and entertainment hub will receive the tree from Woods Farm, a 200-acre festive forest near Solihull in the West Midlands, for the 15th consecutive year.
The farm also supplies festive trees to other notable locations such as Downing Street and Windsor Castle.
Covent Garden's tree was picked, felled and carefully wrapped on Friday, 1 November.
It will stand in front of the historic Market Building adorned with 30,000 dazzling lights and 200 baubles.
