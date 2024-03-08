Best broadband for streaming

Broadband deals that offer speeds of 15Mbps or above are suitable for streaming video content from platforms such as BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Every streaming platform will have its own recommended broadband speeds, but you’ll find that most platforms feel consistent with speeds of at least 15Mbps.

If you want to stream content at a higher resolution, say in 4K and with HDR enabled, then you’ll want to aim for speeds higher than 15Mbps. Speeds of 25Mbps and above will allow for a smoother experience when watching at a higher resolution, with minimal to no buffering.

Keep in mind that streaming live 4K content requires more bandwidth, with speeds of 50Mbps or above being most suitable. A high broadband speed is always beneficial when streaming, as it encourages the resolution to maintain a consistent rate and negates buffering issues. However, you don’t necessarily need to invest in a 100Mbps package.