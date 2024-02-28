100Mbps broadband deals for 2024

100Mbps broadband deals
As fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) infrastructure continues to develop across the UK, 100Mbps broadband deals are becoming more accessible. 100Mbps refers to superfast broadband and is more than suitable for streaming content, playing video games and working from home.
Figuring out how fast you need your broadband to be can be tricky, which is why this guide breaks down everything you need to know about 100Mbps broadband so you can make an informed decision.
What is 100Mbps broadband?
To start, it’s important to understand what Mbps stands for. Mbps, or megabits per second, are tiny bits of data, and more megabits allow more data to be transmitted at once. With this in mind, a broadband deal with speeds of 50Mbps will be slower than a 100Mbps broadband deal, and 100Mbps will be slower than 1,000Mbps, and so on.
In terms of broadband speeds, 100Mbps is impressive and allows for more intensive online activity, such as streaming or gaming. As a general rule, gaming broadband deals should be at least 50Mbps, depending on the type of game you’re playing. 100Mbps is also more than suitable for those living with multiple people or in student housing, as it can handle multiple devices being connected at once.
Is 100Mbps broadband available in my area?
To find out if 100Mbps broadband is available in your area, you will need to know if you can access FTTP broadband. FTTP is one of the only types of broadband that can offer speeds of 100Mbps or higher and is the fastest type of broadband available in the country. If you want to find the best broadband in your area, use the comparison tool at the top of this page to see the best deals near you.
Generally speaking, FTTP is more accessible in urban areas, while rural communities often need to utilise fibre-to-the-cabinet or asymmetric digital subscriber line broadband, which is a lot slower in comparison. However, it’s always important to look for the best deals in your city, as you may find a smaller provider that offers 100Mbps broadband speeds.
- London: London is home to some of the fastest broadband providers in the UK, with multiple providers offering 100Mbps broadband deals
- Manchester: residents of Manchester can find a wide variety of 100Mbps broadband deals from many providers, with the fastest deals capping out at 1,130Mbps
- Birmingham: as the second largest city in the UK, Birmingham residents can choose between a multitude of 100Mbps broadband deals
- Liverpool: Liverpool is very well connected and provides a wide range of 100Mbps broadband deals, alongside additional services such as broadband and TV deals
- Hull: Hull is an interesting case, being one of the few cities to have home broadband provided by only one company. The sole broadband provider in Hull, KCOM, offers 100Mbps broadband deals and other speeds reaching up to 900Mbps
- Bristol: those living in Bristol can choose between multiple types of broadband packages, including broadband and phone deals, with 100Mbps broadband speeds available
- Nottingham: Nottingham has access to various broadband providers, some of which offer broadband speeds of 100Mbps
- Leeds: Leeds boasts some of the best broadband deals in the UK, with extensive coverage from BT’s Openreach and Virgin Media’s infrastructure, allowing for multiple 100Mbps broadband deals
- Edinburgh: since Edinburgh has access to a large number of broadband providers, eligible residents can benefit from 100Mbps broadband deals
- Belfast: residents of Belfast can access fibre and full-fibre broadband deals with speeds of 100Mbps
- Glasgow: Glasgow is a major city in Scotland and is home to a wide range of broadband packages with speeds of 100Mbps and above
- Cardiff: Cardiff has access to different broadband packages, including broadband-only deals, with many options providing 100Mbps broadband
What are the benefits of 100Mbps broadband?
Now that you know what 100Mbps broadband is and where you can find it, you can determine if 100Mbps broadband is right for you. Here are the major points you need to know about this type of broadband, both good and bad.
Which providers offer 100Mbps broadband deals?
Some of the best broadband providers offer 100Mbps broadband deals with a lot of range in terms of broadband packages and contract lengths. Depending on where you live, you can choose between a wide range of providers; here are some of the broadband providers that offer 100Mbps broadband:
It’s important to note that not every broadband provider listed here will be able to provide 100Mbps broadband where you live. Using the comparison tool above is the fastest way to find out which providers operate in your area and the top speeds they can offer you.