Broadband price increases 2024

Whether you can cancel your broadband contract due to price hikes will depend on your terms and conditions.

When you enter a broadband contract, your provider should outline any future price rises that are either a set amount or linked to inflation. Some contracts are fixed terms for a set amount of time and then rise to a pre-agreed amount.

If your price rises and the above isn’’t included in your terms and conditions, Ofcom rules state that you are free to exit the contract and switch providers without paying exit fees.

However, most broadband providers will specify price rises in their terms and conditions, which you’re required to accept before signing the contract. With this in mind, it’s important to read the small print to avoid any financial surprises in the future.

Though you’ve entered a contract, you may still cancel if you’re willing to pay exit fees. You can switch broadband providers mid-contract, but it’s likely your current provider will charge you for the remaining months of your contract. This is referred to as an exit fee.