Why is my car accident claim going to court?

If your car accident claim is significant or contentious enough that it can’t be settled by the car insurance providers, you’ll need to file a lawsuit and secure the services of a solicitor.

Your solicitor will then try to negotiate a settlement with the insurance company in question to avoid the claim going to court. However, if a settlement can’t be reached before the trial date, your claim will go to civil court.

In a civil court, there’s no jury. Instead, both sides will present their case to a judge, who will then decide who’s responsible and what’s a suitable level of compensation.

Will I have to attend court?

Whether you have to attend court for your car insurance claim will depend on the claim in question.

If the claim is worth less than £25,000, it’s likely your solicitor will appear in court on your behalf. This is called a “fast track” claim.

However, if the claim is classed as “multi-track”, ie it’s a complex claim worth more than £25,000, it’s more likely you’ll need to appear in court.

You may then be asked to formally give evidence related to the motor accident and will be questioned by both your legal representative and the other side’s representative.

For example, if you’ve suffered a serious injury, you may have to talk about how it has negatively affected your life and if you’ve sustained any loss of earnings.

How long will it take?

How long the court case will take depends entirely on the complexity and severity of the claim – for example, if medical or police reports need to be created and collected – as well as the availability of the court itself.

If your claim goes to court, you should expect it to take at least a few months for a settlement to be agreed upon, if not longer.