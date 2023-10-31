Even the most seasoned driver may struggle to get their head around how much the VED will end up costing them a year. It predominantly depends on when the car was registered for the first time, and the CO2 emissions associated with the car model. Additionally, every April the VED rises in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI).

VED rates are calculated as follows:

Cars registered on or after 1 April 2017

Any car first registered on or after 1 April 2017 will pay a different rate of tax for the first 12 months when compared to the rest of its life on the road.

For the first 12 months, the VED is based on the grams of CO2 produced per kilometre. There are then further adjustments based on whether the car runs on petrol, diesel, or an alternative fuel. Cars registered from 1 April 2020 onwards may face higher CO2 emissions costs due to a change in testing.

After those first 12 months, VED is charged at a flat six- or 12-month rate. It is cheaper to pay for 12 months upfront, rather than six months. Again, the exact cost depends on whether the car runs on petrol, diesel, or an alternative fuel.

Currently, if your car had a list price greater than £40,000 when new, you will need to pay an extra £390 a year, unless it is a zero-emissions vehicle. From 1 April 2025, newly-registered zero-emissions cars will also pay the higher VED rate. This higher rate of car tax lasts for five years from the second time the vehicle is taxed.

It is important to note that if you bought a secondhand car after 1 April 2017, but it was first registered before that date, you would pay one of the old VED rates.

Cars registered between 1 March 2001 and 31 March 2017

If your car was first registered between 1 March 2001 and 31 March 2017, the amount of VED you will pay depends on your car’s fuel type, and the grams of CO2 it produces per kilometre. If your car produces up to 100 grams of CO2 per kilometre, you will not have to pay any car tax.

You can find the details of your car’s CO2 emissions either on its V5C registration certificate, or by using the government’s online search tool.

You will pay more if you opt for a single six-month payment over a single 12-month payment.

Cars registered before 1 March 2001

If your car was first registered before 1 March 2001, you will pay a flat rate based on your car’s engine size. There is one rate if your engine is 1,549cc and below, and one rate if your engine is above 1,549cc. If you choose to make a single six-month payment, you will pay more than if you make a single 12-month payment.