Courtesy car insurance

As long as you have the right cover in place, you will be able to receive a courtesy car if you have an accident, even if you are at fault, that requires your car to be taken in for repairs.

In order to claim your courtesy car through your insurance, you will need to make sure you adhere to the terms of your policy. This may include going to one of your insurer’s approved repairers. Your insurer may also have a ‘subject to availability’ clause, which means if a car isn’t available, you will not be provided with a replacement.

When getting courtesy car cover, you should be aware of the duration you can drive it for. Some policies will allow you to keep the courtesy car for as long as it takes to make the repairs. Others, however, will have a limit, for example 14-days, even if your repairs take longer.

If you don’t have courtesy car cover, but you are not at fault for the accident, legally the driver responsible for the accident has to cover the costs of your courtesy car. This can be claimed through the at-fault driver’s own car insurance.