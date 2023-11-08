Can you have two insurance policies on one car in the UK?

Whether your child needs temporary cover on the family car, or there’s an overlap between new and old providers, there are a number of situations in which you may end up with two car insurance policies on the same car. This is sometimes known as dual car, or double, insurance.

In the UK, you can legally have two insurance policies on the same vehicle. However, if you do have two policies, you need to be careful how you go about making a claim. And not all providers will insure a car that already has a policy taken out.

Below we detail why you might have more than one policy, the benefits and drawbacks, and what to watch out for if you do double up on car insurance.