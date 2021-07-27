Three endangered Amur tiger cubs have been exploring their new home for the first time after being born in the Scottish Highlands in May.

Following their first health check and vaccinations, the three cubs will now be spending regular time outdoors at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Highland Wildlife Park at Kingussie.

Since their birth, they have been spending most of their time indoors with their mother Dominika – with their father Botzman to be introduced to them gradually, as they grow older.