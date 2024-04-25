Dozens of whales die after 160 stranded on Australia’s west coast

Marine wildlife experts rushed to the state of Western Australia on Thursday (25 April) to rescue four pods of pilot whales stranded in a remote estuary.

The whales were stuck at Toby Inlet, around 150 miles south of state capital Perth, the Western Australia Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions said.

“We understand there are four pods of up to 160 pilot whales in total spread across about 500 metres. Unfortunately, 26 whales that were stranded on the beach have died,” a department spokesperson said.

In July last year, more than 50 pilot whales died after stranding on a remote Western Australia beach.