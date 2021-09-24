A house avoided lava flow from an erupting Canary Islands volcano after the molten river began to move around the property in unlikely scenes.

The La Palma residence is now being dubbed the “miracle house”.

Alfonso Escalero filmed the house becoming surrounded by rivers of advancing lava.

While scorching the earth around the property, the lava somehow misses the house entirely.

The property is owned by retired Danish couple, Inge and Ranier Cocq, according to El Mundo.

More than 200 homes have been destroyed and about 6,000 people evacuated after the Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on Sunday.