Cities are at the fore in the fight against climate change. With over 78% of the world’s energy consumed in them and producing more than 60% of the world’s carbon emissions, any small change from cities around the world can have massive repercussions in the fight against the climate emergency. We take a look at the efforts of Paris, Seoul, Accra, London and Copenhagen to see how cities across the world are playing their part - whether it be new cycling lanes, collecting refuse more efficiently or banning cars from the city centre.