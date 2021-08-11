Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh is planning to tackle what he describes as “the coldest swim on Earth” to highlight the climate crisis.

He will swim across the 10-kilometre (six-mile) mouth of the Ilulissat Icefjord in Greenland, in front of the world’s fastest-moving glacier.

Pugh will be navigating near-freezing waters with a wind chill that can plummet temperatures to negative numbers as he draws attention to the speed at which the planet’s ice is melting.

Despite previously swimming in Antarctica in 2017 and 2020, he describes this as his ‘most challenging’ attempt yet.