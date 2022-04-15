Nasa scientist weeps during climate crisis protest: ‘We’ve been trying to warn you’

A Nasa scientist emotionally pleaded with people to listen to the warnings of climate change experts as he gave a speech at a protest in Los Angeles.

Peter Kalmus, a climate scientist at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, participated in a demonstration organised by Scientist Rebellion last week.

"I’m here because scientists are not being listened to. I’m willing to take a risk for this gorgeous planet," he said, crying.

"We’re going to lose everything. We’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating."

