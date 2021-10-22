Scottish pro-cyclist Danny MacAskill attempts to cycle across the blade of a wind turbine to raise awareness of renewable energy ahead of the Cop26 climate summit.

The amazing footage shows the cyclist standing on the tip of the wind turbine and raising his bike above his head in triumph.

MacAskill said says: “It’s pretty breezy today. When you’re out at the end of the blade, it’s kind of bouncing like this. It’s just a cool feeling getting to do this kind of stuff. Pretty stoaked.”