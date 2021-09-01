Police Scotland have confirmed that thousands of officers will receive public order training in the run-up to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

The UN conference takes place at the beginning of November, with 190 world leaders expected to gather for 12 days of discussion on the climate crisis.

Ahead of the event, Police Scotland say they want to be "transparent" about how the service might respond to violent protests, should they arise.

Officers have already begun public order training Cragiehall Barracks in Edinburgh, practicing tactics that will only be used as a "last resort".