Drone footage shows the scale of the flooding in Dumfries after the River Nith burst its banks and swept up several vehicles in its path.

One man had to be rescued from the roof of his van – after the floodwaters came up quite rapidly over the riverbank and onto the road.

Dumfries doesn’t have any flood defences as it stands and local HGV driver John said: “I’ve never seen it as bad as this.”