Insulate Britain protestors were detained by police after staging another demonstration on the M25 on Monday morning.

More than 50 people who were arrested following the incident at junction 14 of the motorway have now been released under investigation.

One driver has shared footage of police pulling protestors out of the road in the pouring rain, allowing traffic to pass by after the initial disruption.

Despite a High Court injunction, Insulate Britain protesters continued to block the M25 on Wednesday, obstructing a roundabout close to junction 3. The 11 people involved have been arrested.