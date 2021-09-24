The Windy Fire dramatically savages the Sequoia National Forest, as flames rage through the air a video has shown.

An Orange County Fire Authority employees captured the flames engulfing trees on either side of a road.

Roaring red blazes fill the driver’s windows affecting his visibility.

Flames begin to spill into the road as the sky glows red.

The Windy Fire was an estimated 36,249 acres in size and considered 6 per cent contained, according to firefighting authorities.

Evacuations were ordered for communities in California’s Sequoia National Forest on Wednesday as the Windy Fire began to threaten the Camp Nelson area.