Meet ‘Britain’s loneliest dog,’ looking for his forever home after spending a year in kennels.

American bulldog Apollo has been at the RSPCA’s Doncaster, Rotherham, and District Branch’s South Yorkshire Animal Centre since November 2022, where he’s recieved little interest despite being a very affectionate dog.

“He is a big dog - but that just means he has a big heart!” said Megan Bullock, from the branch.

Anyone interested in adopting Apollo can fill in a Perfect Match form on the branch’s website, or email info@rspcadrb.org.uk for more information.