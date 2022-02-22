Police intervene as hostage is held at gunpoint in Amsterdam

At least one hostage is being held at gunpoint inside an Apple Store in central Amsterdam.

Multiple witnesses have told local media outlets that they heard shots fired in the busy Leidseplein area, with reports suggesting the standoff is the result of an attempted armed robbery.

Social media footage broadcast on local news sites showed a hooded man inside the store holding what appears to be a gun to another person’s head.

Multiple people have been allowed to leave the building since the incident began several hours ago, police said.

