Angry bull rams and stomps on police officer after livestock truck overturns

Footage shows the moment an angry bull charged at and stomped on a police officer who was responding to an overturned livestock truck in Australia.

Officers were responding to the incident along the Landsborough Highway, near Charleville, Queensland, on 26 July.

Luckily, the bull targeted an officer who was recently fitted with the new Integrated Load Bearing Vest (ILBV), which may have saved them from serious injury.

“Obviously the policing job is pretty diverse – you never know what you’re going to get on a day-to-day basis,” the officer said.

“But that was pretty unexpected, and I’ll admit, it was a bit of a shock.

“I don’t want to think about what might have happened had I not been wearing that vest, but let’s just say I’m pretty glad I had it on.”