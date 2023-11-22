Watch busy robots at work at Amazon warehouse ahead of Black Friday

Thousands of robots at an Amazon warehouse are busy preparing for the Black Friday rush.

The Roomba-sized robots carry pallets of items across the floor of the Swindon warehouse, working in conjunction with human employees.

General Manager of the warehouse, David Tindal, spoke on the branch’s preparation for a busy period.

“Black Friday is really exciting. For us, the period from Black Friday through to Christmas is the busiest time of the year. So we spent 10 months getting ready for this.” Tindal said.