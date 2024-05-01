Watch: Riot police raid Columbia University over Gaza protests in new video footage

This new video shows what happened when NYPD entered Hamilton Hall to clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University.

Police, wearing helmets and carrying zip ties and riot shields, massed at the Ivy League university’s entrance, before storming the buildings shortly after 9pm on Tuesday (30 April).

The demonstrators had occupied Hamilton Hall more than 12 hours earlier, spreading their reach from an encampment elsewhere on the grounds that’s been there for nearly two weeks.

Columbia’s protests earlier this month kicked off demonstrations that now span from California to Massachusetts.