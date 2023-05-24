Listen to the chaos as Ron DeSantis's audio-only presidential campaign launch with Elon Musk crashed offline due to technical issues.

The Twitter Spaces event crashed several times on Wednesday evening, Twitter owner Elon Musk saying the servers appeared to be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of people trying to listen.

“The servers are melting”, someone appeared to mutter

Mr DeSantis officially entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, after months of speculation, having filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

