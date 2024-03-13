Students flock to Florida for spring break despite Miami Beach warnings

Students appear to have flocked to Florida's Miami Beach despite a viral ad campaign telling those who want to "drunk and ignore laws" to go elsewhere.

Although Fox News reports there are fewer disturbances, footage still appears to show groups of people enjoying the city's thriving nightlife.

New rules imposed by the city for students include curfews, increased parking fees, and limited beach access.

The campaign pointed to the state of emergency Miami Beach called this time last year, with an actor saying: "That was our breaking point, so we're breaking up with you".