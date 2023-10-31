Independent TV
Protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza interrupt Blinken testimony to Senate
Secretary of State Antony Blinken was interrupted by a group of protesters calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
During the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, taking place on Tuesday 31 October, a protester with the antiwar group Code Pink held up a sign shouting “Ceasefire now!”.
Several other protesters with red painted hands were removed from the room, with one man yelling “Save the children of Gaza!” and another holding up a sign that said, “All the walls have to go”.
