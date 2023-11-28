Independent TV
‘Bless their hearts’: George Santos reacts to House’s third attempt to expel him
New York Representative George Santos gave an assertive response to Congress’ threat of expulsion, stating that “he doesn’t care.”
A motion was put forward on Tuesday 28 November by Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California to expel Santos after a report from the House Ethics Committee accused him of campaign finance violations.
“Look, you all want a soundbite. This is the third time we’re going through this. I don’t care,” Santos told reporters.
Santos also insisted he isn’t whipping votes to keep himself in Congress.
