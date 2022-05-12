Pro-choice protesters in Handmaid’s Tale costumes surround Justice’s house

A group of reproductive rights protesters dressed as characters from the Handmaid’s Tale gathered outside Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s house during a demonstration on Wednesday (11 May).

Protest rights expert Tabatha Abu El-Haj told The Washington Post that the protests outside justices’ houses could be unlawful under title 18 section 1507 of the US Code, which says it is illegal to picket or parade “in or near a building or residence occupied or used by [a] judge” with the intent of “influencing any judge.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.