Iran ‘not seeking tensions’ with US, spokesperson says after Jordan drone strike

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson dismissed the US accusation that Tehran was behind the drone strike that killed three US troops and injured dozens more in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border overnight on Sunday, 28 January.

“Resistance groups across the region do not take orders from the Islamic republic of Iran,” Nasser Kanaani said.

“We are not seeking tensions even with America, inside or outside the region. The Islamic republic of Iran seriously believes in political solutions to international and regional disputes,” he added.

Joe Biden and the UK have blamed Iran-backed militia for the strike.

The US president has vowed that the US would “respond.”