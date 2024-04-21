Israeli protesters carry mock coffins in call to release Gaza hostages

Israeli protesters carried mock coffins in a call for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The protesters demanded that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government make a deal with Hamas to secure the release of the remaining hostages or else it should resign.

On 7 October 2023, more than 250 Israelis were kidnapped into Gaza by Hamas in a surprise terror attack.

The Israeli government believes that in the more than 200 days since then, only 100 are still alive with the remains of 30 others still thought to be held by militants.