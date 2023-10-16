Richard Madeley compares Palestinian civilian deaths to those in Nazi Germany in WWII

Richard Madeley appeared to compare Palestinian civilian deaths to those in Nazi Germany in the Second World War during a discussion on Good Morning Britain.

“When [the Allies] invaded Europe in 1944 and defeated the Nazis by going into Germany and in doing so... quite apart from the bombing campaigns, from the RAF and American air force, a lot of German civilians were killed,” Madeley explained.

“Nobody at the time made any excuses or apologies for that, they just saw it as a necessary evil,” he continued, before questioning if that was a “fair parallel” to be made with the Israeli bombardment and feared ground offensive in Gaza.

“I think we’ve moved on, from those times, haven’t we?” co-host Susanna Reid then asked.