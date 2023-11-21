Stunning Milky Way star factory uncovered in James Webb Telescope breakthrough

The James Webb Telescope uncovers a major star factory after looking into the Milky Way.

The telescope is designed to conduct infrared astronomy and is able to capture space in unprecedented detail.

Nasa shared stunning images of a star-filled region in our Milky Way thousands of light-years away from Earth.

Astronomers hope that the images and the telescope’s features may answer some mysteries surrounding the environment.

One such discovery was a previously unknown protostar (a star in its early stage) that has a mass 30 times that of our sun.