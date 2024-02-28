Joe Biden jokes he ‘looks too young’ after physical

Joe Biden has completed his annual physical examination and reported that doctors described him as “heathy, active and robust”.

The US president joked that doctors think he “looks too young” during a press conference held on Wednesday 28 February.

The 81-year-old has faced criticism recently over his health after a special counsel report that described him as “an elderly man with a poor memory”.

Concern about his fitness increased after he made a series of verbal fluffs and mixed up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt.