Watch: Drone footage captures scale of M25 closure as new bridge beams installed

Drone footage has captured the sheer scale of this weekend’s M25 closure as new bridge beams are installed.

The motorway – which is Britain’s busiest – will be closed in both directions between junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey from 9pm on Friday (10 May) until 6am on Monday (13 May) while concrete beams for a new bridge are installed.

Diversion routes will take cars on a 19-mile journey on A roads, crossing from Surrey into London’s Ulez area, though National Highways has assured drivers “no enforcement action will be taken”.