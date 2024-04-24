Shocking moment car thief drives off with one-year-old child in backseat

Police in Memphis have shared footage of the moment a car was stolen with a baby inside.

The one-year-old child was found uninjured in the back seat of the vehicle around two miles away from the scene of the theft and quickly reunited with its mother, police said.

Footage shows a suspect jumping into the stolen car before driving away shortly after 7am on Tuesday 23 April.

“The baby was discovered in the backseat,” Memphis Police Department Colonel Rodney Adair said.

“At that time, we called the fire department. The fire department checked the baby and the baby is fine. It’s been returned to the mother.”

The suspect is still on the run, according to police.