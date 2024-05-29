Tory MP downs pint as he sums up what national service is: ‘One pint, one policy’

A Conservative MP downed a pint of beer as he explained what his party’s national service pledge entails.

Jake Berry, Tory MP for Rossendale and Darwen posted his “One Pint. One Policy” video on X on Wednesday (29 May), as he gave further details about the scheme his party plans to introduce if they win the general election.

Mr Berry explains: “Everyone’s been asking me about this national service, so in one pint I’m going to explain to you how it works.”

The Tory MP adds: “Being British isn’t just about what we can take from our country but what we can put back into it.”

Mr Berry then says “Cheers” and proceeds to drink his pint in one go.