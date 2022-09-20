Newly released video captures the moment a fighter jet collides with a bird before plummeting to the ground.

The incident happened in Texas, above a Lake Worth neighbourhood in September 2020.

Cockpit footage shows the Navy T-45C Goshawk on a routine training flight from Corpus Christi International Airport, when a large bird is ingested into the jet’s engine.

Both pilots managed to eject from the plane seconds before it crashed and miraculously, no one on the ground was seriously injured.

