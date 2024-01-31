Suspects punch and kick police in head during New York City arrest

Two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were assaulted while attempting to arrest a male suspect in Times Square.

CCTV footage from the incident on Saturday 27 January shows officers trying to disperse a group in front of a building on West 42nd Street before a scuffle breaks out.

The suspects are then seen punching and kicking police, before running off towards 7th Ave.

One lieutenant suffered a cut to his face, while the other officer had injuries to the side of his body, according to local reports.

Five people have been arrested, accused of assault or attempted assault on a police officer and gang assault.