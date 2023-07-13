North Korea TV shows footage of latest ballistic missile launch

North Korea state TV broadcast footage of the country’s latest missile launch on Thursday 13 July.

The video includes effects and music, and multiple angles of the same missile launch, along with Korean commentary.

It has not been independently verified, but Japanese officials said the missile was launched at 9.59am local time on Wednesday, from the capital Pyongyang, and fell into the Sea of Japan at 11.15am after almost an hour-long flight.

The launch took place as US top military general Mark Milley was holding a rare trilateral meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Hawaii.