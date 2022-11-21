Driver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop

A driver was caught on camera fleeing the scene after she crashed a car she stole from her friend into a bus stop.

This dashcam footage shows Monique Moss initially reversing the car back into the road after the smash before abandoning it there.

Police responded to the scene in Crawley, and discovered the 46-year-old had already been disqualified from driving.

Moss was sentenced to two years in jail after she appeared at Lewes Crown Court, and was further banned from driving for four years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.