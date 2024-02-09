Putin claims Boris Johnson talked Ukraine out of peace deal

Vladimir Putin repeated a claim that Boris Johnson hindered peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian president, in an interview with right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson, said a “huge document” had been prepared and approved by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, but the UK prime minister “dissuaded” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Johnson has denied Mr Putin’s claims, which Moscow has previously aired.

The former PM described them as “total nonsense” and “Russian propaganda” in an interview with The Times in January.