Justin Trudeau visited Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state to pay his respects to the late monarch on Saturday (17 September).

The prime minister of Canada stood alongside his wife Sophie inside Westminster Hall.

Mr Trudeau has already announced a federal holiday for the Queen’s state funeral on Monday 19 September.

Other world leaders are expected to gather in London ahead of the service, while Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, has already visited the coffin.

