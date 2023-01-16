Hastings: Road flooded as water gushes from drain close to shopping centre

Water gushed from a drain in Hastings on Monday (16 January), flooding a road.

The incident happened close to Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and the area has been “taped off for public safety” according to Sussex World.

A parked car can be seen almost submerged by the water rushing down the road.

“Both sides of Priory Meadow Shopping Centre are underwater,” a statement from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

“The shopping centre is closed and we ask that you avoid the area.”

