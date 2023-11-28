Evan Gershkovich appears in court as Russia extends detention for third time

A Russian court has extended the pre-trial detention of Evan Gershkovich for a third time.

On Tuesday, 28 November, the Lefortovo District Court in Moscow ruled that the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter could be held for 10 months since his arrest in March this year.

It set his next court hearing for 30 January 2024.

The 32-year-old was detained while on a reporting trip to Yekaterinburg on allegations of espionage.

Both the journalist and the WSJ deny the charges and the US government says Mr Gershkovich has been wrongfully detained.