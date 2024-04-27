Defiant Humza Yousaf insists he is to stay as vote of no confidence looms

Scotland’s under-fire first minister has insisted he will not resign, despite facing a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

The Scottish Conservatives have put forward the motion of no confidence in Humza Yousaf, while Labour has submitted a similar motion, saying the party has no confidence in the Scottish government.

“I intend absolutely to fight that vote of no confidence and get on with the day job,” Mr Yousaf said during a visit to Dundee on Friday 26 April.

He accused the opposition parties of “political game playing”, and added: “We’ll be getting on with the job, and when the vote comes I fully intend to win.”