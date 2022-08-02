Stormont Assembly reconvenes for special sitting to pay tribute to Lord Trimble

Stormont Assembly reconvened on Tuesday, 2 August, for a special sitting in tribute to Lord David Trimble.

Lord Trimble died at the age of 77 on 25 July. His funeral took place in Lisburn, County Antrim, on Monday.

The former Ulster Unionist Party leader was one of the principle architects of the peace deal and the devolved institutions in Belfast.

“I have no doubt that history will be very kind to David Trimble for the huge part that he played,” Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill said.

