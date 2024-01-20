A drink-driver has been jailed after his own dashcam video caught him driving the wrong way on a roundabout and crashing into a barrier.

Merlvin Jose, 42, is seen swerving along roads in Haverhill, Suffolk, at night before mounting a kerb.

He also pulled onto a roundabout the wrong way at a junction during the incident that took place in November of last year.

Police attended the scene and found Jose standing in front of a Ford Focus looking at the damage.

He made comments to an officer that he had drunk some beer and subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

Jose has since been disqualified from driving for 24 months, fined £864 and ordered to pay £346 victim surcharge and £105 in costs.